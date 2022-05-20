Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 6,482 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 314,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBZ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBIZ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

