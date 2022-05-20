Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

BSY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 1,775,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.88. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

