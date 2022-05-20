Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €150.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($155.21) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR:HBH traded down €2.20 ($2.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €114.50 ($119.27). 22,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of €114.96 and a 200 day moving average of €120.74. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €82.35 ($85.78) and a twelve month high of €140.10 ($145.94). The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.15.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

