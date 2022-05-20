Berenberg Bank Boosts Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 370

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.64.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. 85,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Sika has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.