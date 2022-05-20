Berenberg Bank Cuts Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €110.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($125.00) to €112.00 ($116.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. 111,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,273. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

