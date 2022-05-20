Berenberg Bank Cuts Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 575

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.91 ($7.33).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 300 ($3.70) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.86.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

