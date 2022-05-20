Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 671 ($8.27) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 307 ($3.78) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.36. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($9.07).
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies (Get Rating)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.
Read More
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.