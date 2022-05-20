Berenberg Bank Trims Essentra (LON:ESNT) Target Price to GBX 365

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 365 ($4.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.73) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 317.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £912.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

