Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,851. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.