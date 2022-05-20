Bettyann Bird Sells 12,500 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bettyann Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 111,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

