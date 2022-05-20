BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 145.8% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 186.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,216 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

