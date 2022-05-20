Big Lots (BIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Big Lots has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.100-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.10-1.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

