Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $583,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bill.com by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
