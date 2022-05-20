Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BPTH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 29,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,029. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.