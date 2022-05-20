Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Biodesix reported sales of $11.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year sales of $38.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $38.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.27 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.61 on Friday. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.