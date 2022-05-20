BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.