BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to report $39.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $164.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $165.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.34 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,262 shares of company stock worth $2,847,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

