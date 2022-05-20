BioNTech (BNTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently:

5/11/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/10/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/9/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/4/2022 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/12/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $450.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/1/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/1/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/31/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNTX opened at $167.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BioNTech by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

