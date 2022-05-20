BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.22.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BL stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 93,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

