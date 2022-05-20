Blackstone (NYSE:BX) versus Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Head to Head Comparison

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Blackstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cartesian Growth and Blackstone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackstone 0 4 6 0 2.60

Blackstone has a consensus price target of $145.56, indicating a potential upside of 38.81%. Given Blackstone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Blackstone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Blackstone $22.58 billion 3.25 $5.86 billion $7.34 14.29

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Blackstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Blackstone 23.77% 18.77% 9.94%

Summary

Blackstone beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The fund considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

