Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

BLMN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,222,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

