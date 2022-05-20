BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) a C$6.00 Price Target

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBY. Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

RBY stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.09. 94,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.