BMO Capital Markets Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

TSE CMG traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,598. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.