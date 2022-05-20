BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RUBLF. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OTC:RUBLF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

