Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.27.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

