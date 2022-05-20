Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% yr/yr to $8.78-9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 771,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

