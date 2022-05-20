Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 771,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

