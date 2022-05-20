Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BOXL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 287,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.31.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

