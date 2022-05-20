Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 760.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

