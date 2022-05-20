BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $396.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
