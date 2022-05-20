Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.75. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,144,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BRF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

