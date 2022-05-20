Brian M. Chopin Sells 8,500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 838,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.