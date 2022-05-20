Brian William Kingston Sells 400,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total value of C$24,520,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,342,421.18.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,164. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of C$57.40 and a one year high of C$79.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$97.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

