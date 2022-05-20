British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BTLCY. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 640 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.58.

British Land stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 53,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. British Land has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

