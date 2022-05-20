Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

