Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 216,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

