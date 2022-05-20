Brokerages Anticipate Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Braze by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Braze by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Braze by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 108,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,907. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.