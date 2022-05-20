Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.58). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $13.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

