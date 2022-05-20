Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.58). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%.
Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $13.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.