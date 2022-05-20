Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,217 shares of company stock worth $2,388,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDI remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 693,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,096. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $952.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.36.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

