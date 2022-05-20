Brokerages Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Shares of LI opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,399.00 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Li Auto by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 138,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Li Auto by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

