Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to announce $398.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.20 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $381.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

