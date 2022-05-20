Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $8.75 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $15.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million.

MTEM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $1.12 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

