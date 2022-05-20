Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

