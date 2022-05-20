Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

