Brokerages Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will report $903.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $950.30 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $820.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

