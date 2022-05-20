Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.83 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

