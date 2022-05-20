Brokerages Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 288,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sotera Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

