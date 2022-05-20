Brokerages Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will announce $12.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.44 billion. Allstate reported sales of $12.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year sales of $48.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $50.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.47 billion to $53.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.11. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

