Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

