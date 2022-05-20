Brokerages Expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.84). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMLX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.