Brokerages Expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.84). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMLX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

AMLX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,209. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

