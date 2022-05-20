Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to announce $14.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $12.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.23 billion to $58.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.81 billion to $65.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.42. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 213.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 44,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 164.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 89.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 71,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.